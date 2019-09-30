FDA Warns Pet Owners Not to Feed Their Dogs a Certain Food After Salmonella Found in Samples

The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners not to feed their dogs Performance Dog frozen raw pet food purchased after July 22, 2019, after a sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

In a statement, the FDA says two samples of raw pet food were collected during an inspection of Bravo Packing Inc. – the manufacturer of Performance Dog raw pet food.

They say both samples tested positive, but one of the samples had not been distributed yet.

This is the second time Bravo Packing Inc. has tested positive for pathogen contamination, the statement says.

According to the FDA, in September of last year, the manufacturer recalled the same raw pet food because it tested positive for Salmonella.