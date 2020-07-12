FDA: Florida church sold fake coronavirus cure

(SNN/NBC News) — A Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges after they allegedly sold a bleach-like chemical mixture as a miracle cure for coronavirus and other diseases.

Federal authorities on Wednesday confiscated large barrels and containers of the substance marketed as “Miracle Mineral Solution.”

The mixture was sold nationwide through the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida.

The Food and Drug Administration says the chemical becomes a bleach when ingested, and is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper.

It was marketed as not only a coronavirus cure but also a cure for cancer, autism, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease and AIDS.

In April a federal judge ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but it was ignored.

62-year-old Mark Grenon and his three adult sons are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt.

