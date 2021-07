WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Family members organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for the mother and her two sons killed in Wasco on Sunday.

Maricruz Ruiz, sister to the mother who was killed, confirms to 17 News that the mother was Viviana Ramirez, 42, and her two sons were Jose Ramirez, 24, and Angel Ramirez, 17. The GoFundMe was created on behalf of Jose's wife, Sarai.