Facebook releases ‘vaccine finder’ tool to help make appointments

(KGET) — Facebook is targeting COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with its new vaccine finder feature.

The “vaccine finder” tool, in partnership with Boston Children’s Hospital, helps people in the U.S. find a spot to get the shot. It includes links to make appointments. 

The tech giant is also expanding the COVID-19 information center to Instagram and adding labels to Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the safety of vaccines. Per Facebook, the labels contain reliable information from the World Health Organization. 

