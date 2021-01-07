Facebook blocks Trump indefinitely

(KGET) — President Donald Trump’s Facebook account has been blocked indefinitely a day after he incited a mob of supporters who stormed the Capitol building in a chaotic scene that left four dead.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement Thursday morning on the social media giant. He said Trump’s actions over the past 24 hours show he intends to undermine a peaceful transition to President-Elect Joe Biden.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg’s post said in part. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”