Extreme weather hammers Heartland

(NBC News) Another round of tornados struck the Midwest overnight.

The latest round of tornados left a trail of destruction across Kansas, where residents are cleaning up and assessing the damage.

“We can replace the structures and we will, but you can’t replace the people and that’s the most important thing,” said Linwood resident Mark Illausky.

Thankfully, no one was killed.

In Dayton, Ohio cleanup is underway from a EF-3 tornado that struck the city and surrounding areas Monday night, destroying multiple homes and business.

Adding to the misery, major flooding has hit several states.

In Arkansas, river communities are underwater and a state of emergency is in place.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered as the Arkansas River continues to rise.

“This is a flood of historic magnitude,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “It surpasses all Arkansas River flooding in our recorded history.”

Tulsa area residents are anxiously watching and waiting to see if the stressed levee system there will hold.

“It’s scary,” says Sand Springs resident Judy Girkin. “I’ve got everything packed up. I’m just living out of my satchels so I can just grab it and run.”

Tuesday marked 13 straight days of tornadic activity in the United States, with 353 tornados reported since the outbreak began. Seven people have died, with all of the fatalities occurring at night.

Read more at NBC News.