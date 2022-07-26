(NewsNation) — Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo told NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on Tuesday that he’s neither a victim nor guilty of many of the things that led to his ouster from the network last year.

“I never contacted any media who were covering my brother, to try to affect their coverage,” Cuomo told Abrams in an exclusive, one-hour interview that will air on “Dan Abrams Live” at 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday on NewsNation. “I talk to people in the media all the time. They’re most of the people in my life.”

He also told Abrams he was not a victim of “cancel culture.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been a victim of anything ever in my life…I don’t feel sorry for myself,” he said.

The interview is Cuomo’s first since leaving CNN after an investigation determined how he had advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid sexual harassment allegations.

In it, Abrams pressed Cuomo on his conduct at CNN, whether his involvement with his political family was appropriate, allegations of sexual harassment, his views on his former colleagues and the press, what he’s been doing since he left CNN, and the war in Ukraine.

No question was off-limits. Abrams at one point asked Cuomo if he said some of what he said to keep his job. Cuomo also answered most questions, only periodically saying he couldn’t answer because of pending litigation.

Can’t find NewsNation on your TV? Use our Channel Finder.

Cuomo also said that his former employer was aware of the conversations he had been having with his brother and insists that he never used his media connections to influence coverage of the story.

“You said ‘I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,'” Abrams said to Cuomo in the interview. “(But) you did make calls to the press about your brother’s situation.”

Cuomo responded: “But I think the distinction has a meaningful difference. The concern would be not that I called you and said ‘What do you think’s going on here?’ It’s me calling you and saying ‘Hey, tonight in your segment, I hope you remember that.'”

When asked whether he was angry with his brother for all that had happened, Cuomo stood by him and said Andrew Cuomo had learned a lot through the process.

“I am very proud of my brother. I love my brother and I’m proud of him for the struggle,” he said. “I learned things about my brother, I learned things about my family — that makes me proud of him — to have to deal with the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Cuomo accepted responsibility for the backlash he faced, acknowledging that he had brought it on himself but did not say whether his brother felt the same.

“That’s a question for him to answer — about how he feels about why these things happen,” said Cuomo.

To watch the hour-long exclusive interview, tune in to “Dan Abrams Live” on NewsNation Tuesday at 9/8 Central. Can’t find NewsNation on your TV? Use our Channel Finder.