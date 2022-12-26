Migrant: All we want is help...this is inhumane

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with the city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter.

According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, began shortly before midday. Officials on the scene said a similar clean-up operation was underway at and around the Greyhound Bus Station.

ESD crew members and EPPD Officers directed the migrants to pick up what they could, while the rest was transferred to waste bins and dumpsters.

Our KTSM crews captured workers tossing blankets, with Red Cross logos, directly into an ESD truck – as well as other personal items, blankets, clothes and tarps.

EPPD officers made their way from person to person, also directing the migrants and helping workers clear the area.

Venezuelan migrants KTSM spoke with said they were simply there for the help, and were grateful for the help, but the actions of the police and workers disposing of their personal and donated items was “inhumane.”

Sun Metro buses were on scene to provide shelter for some of the migrants, while a van with El Paso Fire Department markings was set to take migrants to the Civic Center, provided they had the correct immigration documents.

Officials with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger arrived on scene and began documenting the clean up, as many of the items had been donated by their organization.

KTSM has reached out to the city for comment on the situation and are awaiting a response.