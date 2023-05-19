(WHTM) — Empower Brands is recalling around 456,000 waffle makers because users can suffer burns if hot pieces of the waffle or waffle stuffing are expelled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said the recall includes the 5-inch PowerXL (Model ESWM02) and the 7-inch Stuffed Wafflizer (Model ESWM03) waffle makers.

Empower Brands has received 44 incident reports, including 34 burn injuries, with three needing medical attention, the CPSC said.

The affected products, which were sold in eleven colors, were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club, and other home goods stores nationwide from July 2021 through October 2022. They were also sold online from QVC, Walmart, Kohls and other websites during the same timeframe.

The selling price was $30 to $60.

The CPSC said anyone with the recalled waffle makers should immediately stop using them and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and repair instructions.

The model numbers and date codes can be found on a tag attached to the power cord.

Empower Brands can be reached toll-free at 866-276-0063 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer or https://powerxlproducts.com. Click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.