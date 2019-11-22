Elephants at San Diego Zoo enjoy rainy day

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC)— Singing in the rain takes on a new tone thanks to the playful pachyderms at the San Diego Zoo.

A little wet weather made for a muddy slip-n-slide in the elephant habitat.

They took turns splashing, rolling over and taking mud baths.

According to its website, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is home to nine African Bush elephants — three adults and six calves — of various ages.

The newest calves, one male and one female, were born in 2018.

Elephants can live into their ’50s in the wild and in zoos.