El Paso Police Department: Gunman admits to racist motive

The El Paso Police Department released new information developing in the mass shooting at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas last weekend.

According to a newly released police affidavit, the shooter admits to his racist motive to kill 22 people, injuring several others.

“He’s just been forthcoming with information,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said. “But from what we saw initially, it’s definitely indicative of a hate crime.”

Three more victims were laid to rest on Saturday.

Officials with Walmart said the corporation is making changes to the way it markets violent video games.

Moreover, the company said it was removing any displays and signs that show violence, but they will continue selling the games themselves.

