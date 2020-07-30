Economy in reverse: Initial jobless claims rise for second week, GDP falls by record 33 percent

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo, job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb. A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

More than 1.43 million people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to new weekly data from the Department of Labor. It’s the second-straight week that the number has risen.

The extent of the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic was further revealed on Thursday, with gross domestic product for the second quarter sinking by a record 32.9 percent annualized, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That number is in stark contrast to the robust growth seen before the government was forced to tap the brakes on the economy to halt the spread of the virus. Average GDP has been at around 2 percent, on an annualized basis, but the mass shuttering of businesses, stores, and restaurants has curtailed consumer spending, which powers almost 70 percent of the U.S. economy.

Although economic activity did pick back up in May, a spike in coronavirus cases in the sunbelt states has generated a new round of shutdowns, throwing many more Americans out of work.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly warned of a sluggish economic recovery if millions of workers cannot return to their previous jobs and need to retrain or learn new skills.

“It looks like the data are pointing to a slowing in the pace of the recovery,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday, after the Fed’s monetary policy meeting.

Already, millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table. According to the Census Bureau’s weekly household survey, released on Wednesday, around 24 million Americans said they had “sometimes not enough to eat,” with 5.4 million saying they had “often” had not enough to eat.