Eagle flies over glaciers

These images are stunningly beautiful yet also hint of dire future consequences.

Filmed with a camera mounted between his majestic wings, they show how a white-tailed eagle named Victor sees the world as he flies over the Alps.

They also show once-magnificent glaciers now crumbling because of global warming.

Organizers hope his spectacular eagle’s-view footage will help jolt the world out of climate-change apathy and toward swifter action to combat its effects.

The eagle’s handler hopes that seeing the world as an eagle sees it will also convince viewers of the importance of protecting birds and their environments.