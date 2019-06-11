E3: Nintendo Rolls Out New Games

(NBC News) The biggest video game event of the year is underway in Los Angeles. The future of gaming is on display at E3.

On Tuesday Nintendo executives unveiled the company’s newest offerings.

New “Zelda” and “Resident Evil” games are among the latest releases for its popular Nintendo Switch console, as well as the highly-anticipated “Pokemon: Sword and Sheild.”

Also gaining buzz is “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” from Electronic Arts, a “Marvel’s Avengers” blockbuster from Ubisoft and a Game of Thrones collaboration called “Elden Ring.”

More than 200 exhibitors line the floor at this year’s expo, but Sony and its Playstation console sat this one out for the first time in the show’s history.

