MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission.

On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said.

A vehicle stop from DPS revealed the driver was in the country illegally and in possession of 73 grams of cocaine, some of which was concealed in candy wrappers, officials said.

DPS seized the narcotics and took custody of the driver and passenger to face state charges, a release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stated.