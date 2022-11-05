(KTLA) – Dramatic body-camera footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose.

Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.

The two teens were found unconscious, lying on the ground inside a bedroom when deputies arrived.

Bodycam footage shows one of the deputies rushing inside the home and opening a package containing Narcan, a common brand of naloxone opioid overdose treatment.

Another deputy is seen administering CPR while a voice yells out for any “extra” Narcan.

Authorities administered three doses of naloxone to both teens while administering CPR.

Within minutes, the teens began breathing again. They were transported to a local hospital and later released to their parents.

“If not for the swift, decisive action of these deputies, both young men would have become lives claimed by the opioid pandemic,” said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“Fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug created to help patients with pain management,” explained deputies. “It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin. Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous and deadly substances ever produced. Illicit drug manufacturers and distributors discovered Fentanyl offers a very effective replacement filler or supplement to street-level drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.”

As teen fentanyl overdoes continue soaring in California, officials are working to address the opioid threat, while remaining prepared for emergencies. In September, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Narcan would be available at all K-12 schools.