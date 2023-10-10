Domino’s is giving its customers free pizza for life’s unexpected moments.

Through the company’s new Emergency Pizza program, customers can receive a free medium two-topping pizza whenever they need it, a news release said.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out, or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer, said in a statement.

“Why did we launch Domino’s Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!”

Customers who place a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza from now through Feb. 11, 2024, and redeem the offer through their Domino’s Rewards account.

To earn or redeem a Domino’s Emergency Pizza, customers should: