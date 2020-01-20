Dog rescued from Oregon cliff-side

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two dogs were rescued on Beaver Creek Lane in Gresham this weekend.

A concerned citizen flagged down a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy after they heard the dogs in distress.

Rescuers made a rope pully system with the help of the ladder on a fire truck. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)

Rope pully system. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)

The high-angle pully system used to rescue the stranded dog. (Courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

A firefighter goes over the edge of a cliff to rescue a dog. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)

Two rescuers stand with the dog. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)

A Sheriff’s Deputy and an Animal Services agent holding the rescued dog. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)

Gresham Fire, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office & Animal Services personnel all stand together with the rescued dog. (Courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s Deputy holds up rescued dog. (Courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

One dog was easy to rescue, but the second was stranded nearly 50 feet down a cliff side next to a waterfall.

Gresham Fire, Multnomah County Animal Services, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to rescue the second pup Sunday, assembling a high-angle rope system that lowered a rescuer over the edge. They were able to grab the dog, putting it inside a pillowcase for the ride back up to safety.

The dog was recovered–cold, but ultimately unharmed.

After making it back safely over the edge of the cliff, a firefighter unwraps the rescued dog from inside a pillowcase. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)

After a successful rescue, the agencies posted to Twitter to share the good news!

A huge THANK YOU to @GreshamFire and MultCoAnimalServices for the assistance in rescuing 2 dogs on Beaver Creek Lane in Gresham. A concerned citizen flagged down our deputy, last night, after hearing dogs in distress. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get to the second one until today. pic.twitter.com/XNOapc4CVj — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 15, 2019