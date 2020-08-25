Dog picks up Chick-fil-A order from employee, brings it back to owner

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (KGET) — A dog in Chapel Hill, North Carolina enjoys bringing food to her owner, as demonstrated during a recent visit to a Chick-fil-A.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at Carraway Village posted a video on its Facebook page last week of Ellie, a Golden Retriever, running up to grab a curbside order from a team member with her mouth and carrying it back to her owner, Nick, who was waiting in the parking lot.

“It’s Ellie’s favorite thing to do,” Nick said.

In its post, Chick-fil-A said it loves to “serve yummy food to happy guests — four-legged guests included!”