Dog food recalled over possible salmonella contamination

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Sunshine Mills Inc. is recalling dog food products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall comes after a sample 5 pounds of Sprout Sporting dog food product tested positive for salmonella during routine surveillance, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products include:

Sportsman’s Pride Professional Formula 30/20 Dog Food in 40-pound bags

Sprout Sporting Dog Food in 5-pound and 40-pound bags

Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20 in 16- and 40-pound bags

FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food in 50-pound bags

The “best by” date and lot code are found on the back of each package. These products were distributed online and in retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The company says no illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported.

The potential contamination was noted after Sunshine Mills was notified by the distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Company, who was informed by Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, possibly causing lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Other symptoms include decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected pets can also be carriers and infect other animals or people, the FDA said.

There is also a risk to humans who handle the products, especially if they haven’t washed their hands afterward.

People infected with salmonella may experience symptoms that include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should stop using them and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. They can also contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for more information.