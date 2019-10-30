Discovery of missing money triggered wife’s murder

(KWWL/NBC News) An Iowa man has been charged with murder in the April stabbing death of his wife.

Roy Browning, Jr., 67 is being held on a $5 million cash bond.

His wife, JoEllen Browning, was found dead in their home on April 5th.

According to a criminal complaint, Iowa City Police Investigators found blood evidence outside of the master bedroom and inside the master bedroom shower during their initial investigation. They also found JoEllen’s blood on the front storm door handle of the home.

Browning Jr. was also the one who made the 911 call reporting he had found his wife unresponsive.

According to court documents, discrepancies were found in bank account records found in the home of the Brownings. Email and text records revealed JoEllen was beginning to ask Browning Jr. about the discrepancies between the amounts reflected in statement printouts and the actual amount, which was a difference of $97,741.41.

On April 4th, the day before her death, DCI investigators allegedly found a text message from JoEllen to Roy confirming an appointment with their financial institute scheduled for the next day. JoEllen reportedly wanted to ‘figure things out’ before tax season.

That same day Browning Jr. allegedly went to an area paint supply store to purchase rubber gloves and a pack of towels.

