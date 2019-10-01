Deliberations set to resume in Dallas ex-cop’s murder trial

Former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger visits with her attorneys before proceedings in the 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — A jury is set to resume deliberations in the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor in his apartment.

Amber Guyger is charged in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.

The jury can convict Guyger of murder, manslaughter or can choose to acquit. Jurors deliberated for a couple of hours Monday afternoon. They are set to resume Tuesday morning.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

Prosecutors say it’s absurd to suggest Guyger didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment.

Guyger was charged with murder then fired from the force.