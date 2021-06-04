Dead newborn baby found inside portable toilet at Texas park

An employee sent to service the portable toilet (not pictured) found the deceased newborn on Thursday. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The body of a dead newborn baby was found inside a portable toilet at a Houston park, police said Thursday.

The newborn was discovered at approximately 11:30 a.m. by an employee with the BJ Portacan Company, who had been sent to service the portable toilets at Magnolia Gardens Park, according to police.

“When they came to empty it… they found the baby. A full-term baby in the Portacan, with the umbilical cord still attached,” said Major Susan Cotter of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in a press briefing on Thursday.

Media briefing from @HCSO_Patrol on the deceased newborn found in the 18000 block of Riverside Drive. #hounews pic.twitter.com/0g99m6BtuQ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 3, 2021

In a homicide release record issued Thursday afternoon, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the baby “appeared to be a full-term Hispanic male.” Deputies with the department, as well as EMS workers, confirmed the baby was dead after responding to the scene.

The portable toilet had previously been emptied on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., the last time prior to Thursday’s scheduled servicing, police confirmed in the release. Major Cotter added that the park was very busy on Monday’s Memorial Day holiday, but likely “very deserted” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, no suspects had been identified.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is currently investigating the newborn’s death. Police are also urging anyone with information regarding the incident, or information on the mother’s identity, to contact the department’s Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).