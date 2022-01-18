Dead newborn baby found in duffel bag in snow outside Chicago fire station

CHICAGO (WGN) — A newborn boy was found dead inside a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station early Saturday morning, officials said.

The bag was found covered with snow outside a firehouse. Crews cleaning snow off the sidewalk found the bag underneath, according to the fire department.

The temperature was approximately 22 degrees at 5 a.m., the time the baby was found.

Officials asked anyone in the area who may have surveillance footage of a person with a duffel bag early Saturday morning to contact police so they can get those individuals some help.

Later in the day, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted a reminder about Illinois’ Safe Haven Law, which is meant to prevent such things from happening.

“Illinois’ Safe Haven law is a safe way for parents who make the difficult choice to give up a newborn for adoption,” the department wrote. “Handing over a newborn to a Firefighter or Paramedic directly at a firehouse can help facilitate the safest outcome. No questions asked and no judgment given.”

The Illinois Safe Haven law allows parents to bring an unharmed baby up to 30 days old to a staff member at a hospital, fire station, police station or emergency care facility, no questions asked.

“They don’t have to answer any questions. They are promised anonymity (and) the baby is placed in an adoption home,” said Dawn Geras, founder of the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation.

For more information on the services, call 1-888-510-2229 or visit saveabandonedbabies.org.