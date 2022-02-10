Dave Chappelle helps shut down affordable-housing development: ‘I am not bluffing’

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WJW) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is drawing attention for comments he made about a housing project at a city council meeting in Ohio this week.

Chappelle and many others in the community were opposed to a planned affordable-housing development.

According to Dayton Daily News, Oberer Homes had worked with the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, for a community that would include “duplexes and single-family homes.”

At the council meeting Monday night, Chappelle made it clear that he would remove his several business investments in the area if the plan for the affordable-housing development moved forward.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” Chappelle said. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

The council voted down the plan 2-2, with one abstention from a member who lives near the proposed development and previously said they opposed it.

That would allow Oberer to proceed with the development without the affordable-housing component.

Chappelle has been attending Yellow Springs City Council meetings about the development for some time.

“I’m adamantly opposed to it. Obviously, I live behind the development or the proposed development,” he said at a council meeting in December.

“I do have many business interests in town. I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing is no longer applicable,” he said.

Chappelle has been working to develop a comedy club and restaurant as well as renovations to a mixed-use development that includes local businesses and an apartment.

His production company has purchased multiple properties over the last several years.

Chappelle argued that the city needed to build a school to attract young families.

“Changes are inevitable, but we do have a decision on what they will or could be,” he said. “The potential of this place is immense and Oberer is not the only solution.”

According to Dayton Daily News, other residents had raised concerns over potential traffic issues, a lack of parking, and a shortage of amenities.

Those who are in favor of it said it would help address the demand for housing.