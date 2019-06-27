Dating App Used To Lure Robbery Victims

(KCRA/NBC News) Three California teens are accused of using a dating app to lure unsuspecting robbery victims.

Amit Chhoker, 18, Branden Lerma, 19, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of setting up dates online then shooting and robbing their victims.

Detectives said Chhoker would have conversations with the men on a social media platform before setting up a time to meet.

“She picks him up and drives him out to the location,” Solano County Undersheriff Brad DeWall said.

Investigators said Chhoker picked up the first man, an 18-year-old she met online, in April. The pair drove to a remote spot on Putah Creek Road, near Lake Solano Park.

“Once they got to that location, they started to get romantic,” DeWall said. “Quickly, these two males entered the vehicle.”

Deputies said Lerma and the 17-year-old were hiding and waiting.

The trio shot and robbed the man, then left him in the remote area, DeWall said.

