‘Dateline’: Revelations about Fort Hood soldier’s mysterious death inspire movement

(NBC News) – Tonight on “Dateline,” when soldier Vanessa Guillen vanishes from Fort Hood, her family does everything they can to bring attention to her disappearance.

As weeks go by without any sign of Vanessa, revelations about her case inspire a movement.

Here’s a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

Voice #1: I couldn’t believe this was happening to me. It was the scariest part in my life because I was alone.

So many were quiet. For so long.

Voice #2: I was harassed, sexually assaulted, raped, and physically threatened.

Voice #3: This man that I trusted… I felt violated, I felt stupid.

But now? Now they want to be heard.

At the center of it all, it’s about a dedicated family looking for answers… for Vanessa.



An all-new #Dateline Thursday at 10/9c on @NBC… pic.twitter.com/kogJEzp1vn — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) November 19, 2020

Voice #4: The men who sexually assaulted me are still serving in uniform today.

Voice #5: There is no excuse for harassment. It has to stop.

All these voices inspired by one that suddenly, last April, went silent.

Tonight, “Dateline” questions Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy about the investigation and allegations of sexual assault in the military.

Watch “Dateline” tonight on NBC4 at 10 p.m.