(UPDATE 1:00 p.m.) – Dallas Police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon on the Love Field shooting, and showed surveillance and bodycam footage from the airport.

Portia Odufuwa, who police have identified as the shooter, is seen on surveillance footage entering the airport, going to the bathroom, coming out and standing at the ticket counter before firing shots into the air.

Police can be seen on camera instantly responding to Odufuwa’s shots, shooting at and disarming her when she was hit. Officers can then be seen then moving in and handcuffing her.

Officials said at the press conference that Odufuwa has undergone surgery for her injuries and three shell casings from the gun used were found at the scene.

Odufuwa is confirmed to have shot the weapon three times and the officer shot 8 or 9 times, hitting her multiple times.

Odufuwa has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and officials say more federal charges are likely. She was suspended from owning a firearm in 2018 due to previous convictions, and the origins of the weapon are still under investigation.

(NEXSTAR) – A shooter at Dallas Love Field Airport caused panic and a police response Monday morning.

It started when a woman, identified by police as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off near the Southwest ticket counter at 10:59 a.m., Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a news briefing after noon.

The woman went into a restroom, changed her clothing, and then exited, Garcia said. An officer who was in the area then saw her pull out a handgun and begin firing.

Garcia said the woman was “aiming at the ceiling.”

The officer “engaged” the suspect, Garcia said, hitting her in the “lower extremities.” She was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital, he said.

No others were injured in the shooting, according to Dallas police.

The shooting prompted some evacuations Monday morning. A short video reportedly taken from inside the airport showed travelers crouching down behind seats in a terminal.

“The terminal is secure at this time,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted at noon. Flights were cleared to resume by mid-afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

Dallas Love Field (DAL) is one of several airports in the Dallas area. The airport is a hub for Southwest Airlines.