Dale Earnhardt Jr. escapes plane crash

NBC News –NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter were transported to a hospital following a private plane crash at a Tennessee airport Thursday.

Amy Reimann, left, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. arrive at the NASCAR auto racing awards ceremony on Nov. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas.Isaac Brekken / AP file

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC affiliate WCYB that the couple were on a plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at around 3:40 p.m. local time.

Kelley Earnhardt confirmed on Twitter Thursday that her brother, his wife and their daughter were on board the crashed plane.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

No injuries from the two pilots were reported to the FAA and Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told WCYB that everyone survived the accident.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Earnhardt Jr. announced in 2017 he’d step away from full-time racing. The third-generation driver followed in the footsteps of his father Dale Earnhardt Sr., a seven-time Cup champion, and his grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, the 1956 NASCAR Sportsman champion. He is currently an analyst for NBC Sports.