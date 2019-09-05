Country singer Kylie Rae Harris killed in car crash in northern New Mexico

(NBC News) — Country music star Kylie Rae Harris died Wednesday night after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico, the singer’s manager said in a statement.

Harris, 30, was traveling on State Road 522 in Taos County, New Mexico, in the northern part of the state, when her car crashed, Billboard magazine reported. A 16-year-old girl who was driving another vehicle was also killed in the accident, while a third driver escaped injury, according to the Associated Press.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ manager Alex Torrez said in a statement. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Harris uploaded several tearful posts on her final Instagram stories from her car on Wednesday afternoon where she talked about childhood memories of being in Taos and how it felt nostalgic to be back.

“I’m alright, I look a mess. It’s because I’ve been crying. It’s a good cry. I just got to Taos,” she said.

“But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here,” she said in one of her final posts.”Literally everybody that was here has passed away except for my uncle, including my dad.”

She also added during her story that she was scheduled to play the Big Barn Music Festival in Taos.

The singer’s last Twitter post referred to her being worried about low gas during her car ride in New Mexico. “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

She is survived by her 6-year-old daughter.