(The Hill) – A U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) official said there is a possibility that Salt Lake City will land another Winter Olympic Games in the near future.

During a press briefing on Monday, USOPC chairman Gene Sykes told reporters that Salt Lake City organizers continue to meet the prospect and process of hosting the winter games in the city.

He also noted that Utah state officials and most residents are all on board with the games returning to their city.

“The Salt Lake City team continues to share the story of sport culture in Salt Lake City and across the state. It’s a story that everyone who loves the games and winter sports should embrace,” Sykes told reporters. “It’s truly legacy in action.”

Sykes also told reporters that the process will include a “shift from continuous to targeted dialogue” with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), noting that the type of meeting could happen during an IOC session in October.

“Salt Lake City stands ready to welcome the world again in 2030 or 2034, whichever year best serves the Olympic and Paralympic movements,” Sykes added. “The USOPC stands ready to support them in that effort.”

Sykes also said that the USOPC has been in constant communication with the IOC future games commission, which works with potential bidders.

“They are making progress, and the direction that we’re getting from the IOC and the Future Host Commission are very encouraging,” Sykes said. “What we’re trying to make sure we share with you is our stance of enthusiasm and confidence that Salt Lake City is on the right track.”

Sykes’ remarks come as the IOC was supposed to choose a host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics last year. The vote was delayed after committee members raised concerns about the impact of climate change on future Winter Olympics, leading to commissioning a study on the topic, according to the Washington Post.

A possibility discussed by the IOC was having a four-city rotation for the Winter Olympics.

It’s been 21 years since Salt Lake City last hosted the Winter Olympics. The 2002 Winter Olympics were one of the few U.S. sporting events to take place months after the September 11th terrorist attacks.