TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed by the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner which identified the body found in Prosser Reservoir as Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old girl.

After missing for more than two weeks, Rodni was believed to be found dead, along with her car, in the Prosser Reservoir by Adventures with Purpose on Sunday.

“We have located a decedent inside the vehicle,” Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon said in a news conference on Monday. “We believe it is our missing person. We have not been able to positively identify but its more than likely where we are today.”

This is still an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.