Congressman McCarthy tears up articles of impeachment in Twitter video

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Congressman Kevin McCarthy celebrated President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial with a post to his Twitter page.

The post shows McCarthy saying “acquitted for life!,” followed by him tearing up the articles of impeachment, a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up President Trump’s State of the Union address last night after his speech.

McCarthy had criticized Pelosi for tearing up the address in a previous Twitter post.

“How petty of Pelosi. Ripping up a piece of paper doesn’t change the facts that were written on it — Americans are winning, in spite of the do-nothing Democrats,” he said.