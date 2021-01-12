Congressman Kevin McCarthy acknowledges President Trump’s role in last week’s Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy told House Republicans on Monday in a conference call that President Donald Trump bears some responsibility for Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to NBC News.

McCarthy had not placed any blame for the deadly riot on the president prior to yesterday’s call. He also did not rule out supporting a motion to censure President Trump for his actions, according to the report.

McCarthy still opposes impeaching the president, saying in a letter sent to GOP House colleagues on Monday that it “would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together.”

This comes as some groups are assigning partial responsibility to McCarthy himself for the riot. One local chapter of an organization known as Indivisible is working to remove him from office.

In addition, the Kern County Democratic Party is also calling on Congressman McCarthy to resign.

“We have repeatedly called on Congressman McCarthy to abandon this type of dangerous rhetoric and acknowledge the result of the presidential election,” the organization said in a statement. “Instead, he doubled down on his efforts to prevent the certification of the election. As the House Republican leader and a Trump loyalist, his words carry weight with the people who attacked the Capitol.”

Since the Congressional vote last Wednesday, 17 News has repeatedly contacted McCarthy for an on-camera response to the criticism. He has not responded directly but has released a series of statements about the riot.