Conan the hero dog honored at the White House

A four-legged hero is getting White House recognition.

On Monday, President Donald Trump recognized Conan, the dog who was injured in a raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump said Conan received a “medal and a plaque” for his service to the country.

Conan was injured while chasing Baghdadi down a dead-end tunnel.

Now, he’s back on the job.

“Conan was very badly hurt as you know and they thought maybe he was not going to recover. He recovered actually very quickly and has since gone on very important raids,” said President Trump.

Trump called Conan “a tough cookie.”