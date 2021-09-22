Colorado student arrested after threat had ‘large cache of weapons’ on campus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Colorado State University student on Tuesday after a large amount of guns and ammunition were found in his on-campus apartment and car.

Detectives were informed on Monday that Robert Killis, who has past military experience, made threatening statements toward university staff and students. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the CSU Pueblo campus.

Witnesses told investigators they heard Killis “talk about buying body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and other guns and saying that he liked to kill people.”

Detectives began monitoring Killis and discovered a bulletproof vest, a case large enough to hold a rifle or shotgun, and an ammunition box in plain sight in his 2020 Chevy Silverado.

After obtaining a search warrant and detaining Killis, he told deputies he did not have any weapons on him but admitted to having several in his truck. A loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a handgun along with several loaded high-capacity magazines and a full ammunition box with tactical gear were found in his truck. Another 100 rounds of ammunition, handgun and other suspicious items were found at his residence, PCSO said.

“Out of an overabundance of caution, there will be an added law enforcement presence at the university and our deputies will be available to address any concerns from students and faculty,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said. “We continue to encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious or threatening that involves an educational setting to report it immediately.”