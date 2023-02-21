HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A suspect in a Colorado homicide case will serve 6 months in an Indiana prison before he will likely be extradited to Colorado.

Shawnathan Chance, 26, of Dunn, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and reckless driving on Tuesday. Chance was arrested following a police chase in Posey County last month.

Police say a registration inquiry of the vehicle said that the car was stolen during a homicide in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Officials say the vehicle belonged to a gas station employee who was shot and killed on January 5.