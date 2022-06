Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 981 cities and towns in CA. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $1,282,894 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward: 20

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim: 9

#2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara: 9

#4. San Diego-Carlsbad: 5

#5. Salinas: 3

#6. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara: 2

#7. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade: 1

#7. Santa Rosa: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Big Sur

– Typical home value: $2,630,239

– 1-year price change: +$436,709 (+19.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$921,681 (+53.9%)

– Metro area: Salinas

#49. Homewood

– Typical home value: $1,467,015

– 1-year price change: +$442,484 (+43.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$674,099 (+85.0%)

– Metro area: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade

#48. Burlingame

– Typical home value: $2,999,284

– 1-year price change: +$448,912 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$933,686 (+45.2%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#47. Palos Verdes Estates

– Typical home value: $2,878,919

– 1-year price change: +$455,556 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$747,894 (+35.1%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#46. Encinitas

– Typical home value: $1,938,601

– 1-year price change: +$472,066 (+32.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$853,726 (+78.7%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad

#45. Tiburon

– Typical home value: $3,368,199

– 1-year price change: +$472,556 (+16.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$798,426 (+31.1%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#44. Villa Park

– Typical home value: $2,068,115

– 1-year price change: +$475,952 (+29.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$774,828 (+59.9%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#43. Belmont

– Typical home value: $2,523,627

– 1-year price change: +$479,022 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$857,893 (+51.5%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#42. Menlo Park

– Typical home value: $3,130,968

– 1-year price change: +$482,704 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$828,510 (+36.0%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#41. Piedmont

– Typical home value: $3,101,258

– 1-year price change: +$484,783 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$989,606 (+46.9%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#40. San Carlos

– Typical home value: $2,640,727

– 1-year price change: +$493,818 (+23.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$900,113 (+51.7%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#39. Kentfield

– Typical home value: $3,075,247

– 1-year price change: +$515,413 (+20.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$713,152 (+30.2%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#38. Nicasio

– Typical home value: $2,333,148

– 1-year price change: +$520,418 (+28.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$752,794 (+47.6%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#37. Cambrian Park

– Typical home value: $2,227,692

– 1-year price change: +$522,524 (+30.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$962,033 (+76.0%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#36. Solana Beach

– Typical home value: $2,257,410

– 1-year price change: +$525,001 (+30.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$897,374 (+66.0%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad

#35. Orinda

– Typical home value: $3,101,823

– 1-year price change: +$525,268 (+20.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,034,463 (+50.0%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#34. Highlands-Baywood Park

– Typical home value: $2,829,517

– 1-year price change: +$543,609 (+23.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$977,810 (+52.8%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#33. Alamo

– Typical home value: $2,911,243

– 1-year price change: +$547,650 (+23.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$995,658 (+52.0%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#32. The Sea Ranch

– Typical home value: $1,793,584

– 1-year price change: +$556,957 (+45.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$834,357 (+87.0%)

– Metro area: Santa Rosa

#31. Palos Verdes Peninsula

– Typical home value: $2,544,030

– 1-year price change: +$559,197 (+28.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$925,720 (+57.2%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#30. Emerald Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $3,130,725

– 1-year price change: +$562,956 (+21.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,048,838 (+50.4%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#29. Rolling Hills

– Typical home value: $4,088,829

– 1-year price change: +$564,622 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$954,067 (+30.4%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#28. Coronado

– Typical home value: $2,778,198

– 1-year price change: +$568,011 (+25.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,174,065 (+73.2%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad

#27. Los Gatos

– Typical home value: $2,929,823

– 1-year price change: +$581,012 (+24.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,033,751 (+54.5%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#26. Danville

– Typical home value: $2,652,937

– 1-year price change: +$591,696 (+28.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$989,404 (+59.5%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#25. Malibu

– Typical home value: $4,222,004

– 1-year price change: +$602,716 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$793,774 (+23.2%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#24. Carmel-by-the-Sea

– Typical home value: $2,628,972

– 1-year price change: +$609,899 (+30.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,029,589 (+64.4%)

– Metro area: Salinas

#23. Palo Alto

– Typical home value: $3,981,878

– 1-year price change: +$636,744 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,071,160 (+36.8%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#22. Cupertino

– Typical home value: $3,173,145

– 1-year price change: +$645,076 (+25.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,177,813 (+59.0%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#21. Belvedere

– Typical home value: $5,100,111

– 1-year price change: +$653,735 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,059,052 (+26.2%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#20. Laguna Beach

– Typical home value: $3,247,778

– 1-year price change: +$655,732 (+25.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$989,061 (+43.8%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#19. Woodside

– Typical home value: $4,782,669

– 1-year price change: +$655,979 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,211,810 (+33.9%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#18. Hidden Hills

– Typical home value: $4,598,616

– 1-year price change: +$657,736 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,150,585 (+33.4%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#17. Portola Valley

– Typical home value: $4,503,087

– 1-year price change: +$700,757 (+18.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,008,890 (+28.9%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#16. Stanford

– Typical home value: $4,123,373

– 1-year price change: +$703,670 (+20.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,126,861 (+37.6%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#15. Del Monte Forest

– Typical home value: $3,355,080

– 1-year price change: +$730,969 (+27.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,121,327 (+50.2%)

– Metro area: Salinas

#14. Newport Beach

– Typical home value: $3,388,512

– 1-year price change: +$736,812 (+27.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,110,135 (+48.7%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#13. Hillsborough

– Typical home value: $5,722,252

– 1-year price change: +$805,182 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,333,561 (+30.4%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#12. Monte Sereno

– Typical home value: $4,364,844

– 1-year price change: +$812,612 (+22.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,227,605 (+39.1%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#11. Saratoga

– Typical home value: $4,070,029

– 1-year price change: +$813,698 (+25.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,459,814 (+55.9%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#10. Los Altos

– Typical home value: $4,480,897

– 1-year price change: +$818,539 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,505,135 (+50.6%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#9. Stinson Beach

– Typical home value: $4,954,791

– 1-year price change: +$850,510 (+20.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,726,361 (+53.5%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#8. Summerland

– Typical home value: $3,129,809

– 1-year price change: +$866,563 (+38.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,215,920 (+63.5%)

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara

#7. Los Altos Hills

– Typical home value: $5,749,689

– 1-year price change: +$895,535 (+18.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,560,204 (+37.2%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#6. Ross

– Typical home value: $4,624,737

– 1-year price change: +$904,034 (+24.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,250,401 (+37.1%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#5. Newport Coast

– Typical home value: $4,194,447

– 1-year price change: +$908,167 (+27.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,314,311 (+45.6%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#4. Del Mar

– Typical home value: $3,831,292

– 1-year price change: +$910,704 (+31.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,467,097 (+62.1%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad

#3. Rancho Santa Fe

– Typical home value: $3,949,356

– 1-year price change: +$944,389 (+31.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,417,768 (+56.0%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad

#2. Atherton

– Typical home value: $8,165,725

– 1-year price change: +$1,148,707 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,792,656 (+28.1%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#1. Montecito

– Typical home value: $5,228,572

– 1-year price change: +$1,282,894 (+32.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,786,933 (+51.9%)

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara