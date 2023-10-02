Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day with an exclusive offer for its reward members and releasing new menu items.

Until Oct. 8, rewards members can receive a free baked good when they purchase one. No code is needed as the reward will automatically appear for new and existing rewards members in their accounts.

Customers can redeem the award to receive a free Cinnabon’s Classic Roll, Minibons, or a 4-count of BonBites, a news release said.

Cinnabon fans can also celebrate the unofficial holiday by purcahsing a new Cinnabon-inspired treats from Carvel Original Soft Serve or getting an item off the new secret menu.

Customers can purchase new menu items like the the Cinnabon Soft Serve, Cinnabon Deluxe Flying Saucer and the TurtleBon, starting on Wednesday.

National Cinnamon Roll Day is our favorite day of the year, and this year is our best celebration yet,” Michael Pittman, vice president of marketing at Cinnabon, said in a statement.

“Whether you’re keeping it simple with our iconic cinnamon rolls, trying something new with Cinnabon ice cream in collaboration with Carvel, or spicing it up with our new Secret Menu, National Cinnamon Roll Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself and enjoy a roll with Cinnabon.”

More information about the new menu items and National Cinnamon Roll Day is available on the Carvel and Cinnabon websites.