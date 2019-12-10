Christmas Stolen: Thieves Take Salvation Army Toy Donations

(WVTM/NBC News) Police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama are searching for the thief who stole thousands of dollars of toys bound for children in need.

The toys were taken from a Salvation Army warehouse, where someone was able to break in through a small window on the back garage door.

An estimated four car loads of toys were stolen, worth about $6,000. .

“It saddened our hearts to see that the toys would be gone for the boys and girls in this community,” said Salvation Army Major Brenda Shafer. “And who would steal from kids?”

The Salvation Army says the community has already stepped up to try and recover what was taken, and a security guard will be spending the night at the warehouse until those toys are given out next week.

More: http://bit.ly/2LHcpaH