(NewsNation) — A young Kansas City Chiefs fan is being accused by some of being racist against Black and Native Americans for painting his face black and red while wearing a native headdress to a football game.

The picture of the boy was taken on Sunday at the Chiefs-Raiders game in Las Vegas. He was shown on national TV and was also videoed doing the “tomahawk chop” along with tens of thousands of fans in attendance. Even some Chiefs players were doing the gesture on the field.

But after an image of the boy aired, Carron J Phillips, a senior writer with Deadspin, wrote a scathing article about the boy’s “racist” and “disrespectful” actions.

“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time,” Phillips wrote in his story.

A photo that showed just the boy’s profile, not his full face, was used with the article. It only showed the side of his face painted in black.

In response, the fan’s mother, Shannon Armenta, posted on Facebook that her son is actually Native American. His grandfather, who is also Native American, serves on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, she said.

“He is Native American – just stop already,” she wrote.

Phillips received other criticism for his coverage of the boy. Some said he intentionally chose a photo that only showed the black side of the boy’s painted face to provoke a strong public response.

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, called the article deceptive.

“You really want to ruin this little kid’s life over him wearing his favorite team’s colors? This is an embarrassing take and you should be ashamed of yourselves,” another X user wrote.

Phillips also has supporters who said he was right to call them out for being racially insensitive.

The Deadspin story has since been updated to include a statement from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“We are aware that a young member of our community attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in a headdress and face paint in his way of supporting his favorite team,” the statement reads. “Please keep in mind that the decisions made by individuals or families in our community are their own and may not reflect the views of the broader tribal community. As a federally recognized tribe, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians does not endorse wearing regalia as part of a costume or participating in any other type of cultural appropriation.”

Phillips also called out the NFL at large, criticizing the league for “relentlessly participating in prejudice.”

NewsNation reached out to Deadspin, Phillips and the NFL but has not received a response.