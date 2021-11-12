Chicken patties sold at Trader Joe’s recalled due to presence of bone fragments

The recall concerns two products: 1-pound packages of Chili Lime Chicken Burgers sold at Trader Joe’s, and 9-pound bulk packages of Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders, sold at other markets and retail locations.

(NEXSTAR) – Nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken patty products — some of which were sold at Trader Joe’s — have been recalled due to the possible presence of bone fragments.

The recall, issued Thursday by Innovative Solutions, Inc. of Kent, Washington, concerns two products: 1-pound packages of Chili Lime Chicken Burgers sold at Trader Joe’s, and 9-pound bulk packages of Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders, sold at other markets and retail locations.

In total, Innovative Solutions says about 97,887 pounds of the chicken patty products were recalled.

The company was notified of the issue following multiple consumer complaints concerning bone fragments. Innovative Solutions says it is not aware of any adverse reactions as a result of the contamination or consumption of the products.

The recalled items were sold between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29 at retail locations nationwide, according to the announcement, shared via the FDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The specific products are described as follows:

1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

Each recalled product also contained an establishment number — specifically, “EST. P-8276” — printed near a USDA mark of inspection.

Customers who purchased any of the items are urged to discard the products or return them to the store where they were purchased.