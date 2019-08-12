Chick-fil-A adds macaroni and cheese to restaurants nationwide

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A’s menu is getting a little cheesier.

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is launching its version of an American classic as a side dish option.

Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals, or just by itself.

The new mac & cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menus since 2016.

Chick-fil-A says its mac & cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano.

The chain says mac & cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Also Monday, Chick-fil-A is rolling out a frosted caramel coffee treat – available for a limited time through Nov. 9.