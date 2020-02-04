Cheetah has therapy dog companion at Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (WCBS/CNN) — A dog and a cheetah have formed an unusual friendship at a New Jersey zoo.

Bowie the Labrador retriever and Nandi the cheetah have been together since they were just a few weeks old.

They’ve been inseparable for more than a year, wrestling in the snow and sharing toys.

Charlotte Trapman-O’Brien of the Turtle Back Zoo said cheetahs are naturally skittish.

“Bowie has a very important job here, which is to be kind of her confidence builder,” Trapman-O’Brien said.

Bowie has similar training to that of a therapy pet for humans. He helps to ease Nandi’s anxiety, her loud purring signaling she’s calm.

Cheetahs are so shy that zoos around the country are giving them their own emotional support dogs.

Dogs are also used in the wild to protect cheetahs, which hunt in the daylight so are often blamed by farmers for killing livestock. Trained dogs keep the cheetahs safely away.