(NBC News) — Security video shows a terrifying crash on a Medford, Oregon street. The Medford Police Department released the video showing a gray SUV merging into the left lane when it collided with a red car.

The car flips over and lands upside down on the sidewalk.

Police say the driver walked away from the accident with minor injuries. Officers chalk that up to the driver wearing a seat belt.

