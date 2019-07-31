Caught on cam: Woman pees on potatoes

(WPXI) A woman has turned herself in to police after a bizarre incident at the Walmart in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

Grace Brown, 20, is accused of urinating on potatoes inside the store. Brown turned herself in after pictures taken by security cameras were released.

She’s facing multiple charges including open lewdness, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. However, she will not be held in jail and will instead receive a summons in the mail.

Police did not say if they know why Brown allegedly relieved herself on the produce.

“My first reaction is one, kind of horrified. I realize that some people have issues that might lead them to do things that might be considered unusual,” said Beth Elliot, who shops at the store.

