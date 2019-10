CHICAGO (CNN Newsource) — An out of control catering cart caused a hilarious scene on a tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The cart was seen spinning, close to employees and one airplane Monday.

The cart nearly struck the airplane.

American Airlines says the problem was caused by the cart’s accelerator getting stuck.

The incident ended when a quick-thinking rammed the truck with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Only one flight ended being delayed for about 10 minutes.