Cat Survives Washing Machine

KARE – Felix sneaked into a front-loading high efficiency washing machine Wednesday, while his owner had her back turned. He ended up going through the entire 45-minute cycle, and somehow survived.

Her father, Heinz Latzel, rushed over to help Stefani get Felix to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center of Minnesota, an animal critical care hospital in Oakdale.

Stefani had called ahead to say her cat had gone through the wash cycle, and that he couldn’t stand up on his own power and seemed to be having breathing problems.

