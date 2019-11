Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

Capital One took to twitter Friday morning to announce a technical issue affecting some of their customers.

The bank said it could affect the ability to access accounts and direct deposit.

The DownDetector website shows thousands of reports in the last few hours, mostly on the east coast. However, KGET viewers have reached out to report their outages as well.

According to the tweet, the bank is working on fixing the technical issue.