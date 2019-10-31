Cameras capture violent arrest in Washington

*WARNING, SOME MAY FIND IMAGES AND CONTENT DISTURBING*

(KHQ/NBC News) A Spokane, Washington police officer who shouted at a suspect that “I will f**king kill you” and “I’m going to put a bullet in your brain” was justified in his use of force during the arrest, but will be disciplined for making inappropriate statements according to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

The incident occurred in February 2019. Officers were trying to apprehend multi-time convicted felon, Lucas Ellerman, who the officers believed was armed with a handgun.

Officer Dan Lesser and his nephew, Officer Scott Lesser were the officers involved.

Following a chase, officers confronted Ellmern inside the cab of a truck. Officer Dan Lesser later broke out one of the darkly-tinted windows for better visibility inside the truck.

Body camera video of the incident then shows Officer Dan Lesser yelling at Ellerman multiple times, “I’m gonna f*** kill you,” as well as “I’m going to put a bullet in your brain”

